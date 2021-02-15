Video: Angry Jarrett Allen goes off on Collin Sexton during game vs. Warriors

On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors in a battle of two young teams that are trying to hone an identity.

Just before the end of the first half, Cavs big man Jarrett Allen got fouled hard, and he unleashed some anger at teammate Collin Sexton.

Allen was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in the multi-team mega-trade that sent superstar James Harden to Brooklyn. Allen has continued his solid play since relocating to Northeast Ohio.

Sexton, meanwhile, has also continued his own stellar play, although his numbers have gone down a bit of late.

After a promising start, the Cavs have cooled off considerably. They’re currently in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, having just lost on Sunday to a Los Angeles Clippers team that was without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.