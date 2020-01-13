John Beilein Gushes Over 'Tremendous Growth' From This Season's Cavs | Cavaliers Nation

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak, and freshman head coach John Beilein likes what he sees.

Prior to Monday night’s matchup versus the Los Angeles Lakers, Beilein expressed how impressed he’s been with his team’s growth so far this season.

Just under a week ago, Beilein came under heavy fire when he referred to his players as “thugs” in a film session.

Since then, the Cavs have beat both the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.

Their win over the Nuggets arguably marked the high point so far in the 2019-20 season. That’s because the Nuggets are 27-12 on the season and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Not only did the Cavs get the win over the Nuggets, they did so on the backs of young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

That fact was a clear sign that the Cavs’ backcourt of the future is gaining serious confidence.

On Monday night, Beilein and the Cavs will take on the No. 1 seeded Lakers.

Considering the Lakers have lost just seven games so far this season, a win for the Cavs on Monday night would certainly be a sign of continued growth and improvement.

