Report: Cavs hoping to net 2nd-round pick for JaVale McGee

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly want a second-round draft pick for center JaVale McGee.

“Cleveland is also hopeful to move veteran center JaVale McGee in a trade that would net a second-round pick in return, league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote Scotto.

McGee, 33, was sent from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cavaliers before the 2020-21 season started.

Although McGee isn’t in an environment where he’s competing for a championship, he has grown in a myriad of other ways. The veteran has been a guiding voice for several young Cavs, including building block Jarrett Allen.

On the court, McGee is putting up 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 rejections per game this season. He’s played in 33 games for the Cavs this year.

The franchise is reportedly open to dealing the big man in the right trade. The journeyman has several contenders interested in him, though he is opposed to the idea of conducting a buyout.

Nonetheless, McGee is better suited to be on a contender at this point of his career. The three-time champion has no future in the Cavs’ rebuild.

The Cavs hold a 16-27 record this season.