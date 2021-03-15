Report: JaVale McGee refusing to entertain buyout from Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee reportedly isn’t interested in being bought out ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, a trade may be the only way teams can acquire McGee this season.

“At this juncture, McGee is not entertaining a buyout of what’s remaining of his $4.2 million salary, sources said, so a trade is the foreseeable path toward finding the veteran big man a new home,” Haynes wrote.

McGee is averaging 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Cavs this season.

While contenders may be interested in the big man to help their inside defense, they may have to give the Cavs an asset to move him.

Cleveland is also looking to move veteran center Andre Drummond ahead of the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline.

The Cavs are currently 14-24 and are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.