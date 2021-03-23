Report: Portland Trail Blazers interested in JaVale McGee

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly are interested in Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee ahead of the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline.

McGee, 33, was a key part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ title run last season before he was dealt to Cleveland during the offseason.

“JaVale McGee is starting to garner interest from the Portland Trail Blazers,” Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill wrote. “McGee was solid for the Lakers in the bubble last summer, and the Blazers are looking for more frontline help. The Blazers are in a tricky spot because Jusuf Nurkic appears to be on the way back, as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.”

The Blazers are currently 25-17 this season and are the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Portland has been without both Nurkic and big man Zach Collins for a significant amount of the 2020-21 season.

The Blazers could view McGee as a cheap replacement that will give them depth as the playoff race in the West heats up.

This season, McGee is averaging 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.2 minutes per game.