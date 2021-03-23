- Report: Portland Trail Blazers interested in JaVale McGee
- Report: Dan Gilbert’s son, who has ‘zero experience,’ running Cavs ‘behind the scenes’ and set to take over
- Report: Jarrett Allen ‘open to all situations’ as many teams expected to show interest in offseason
- Report: Opposing GM says he would have absolutely no interest in any of Cavs’ young starters
- Report: There’s a growing expectation that Andre Drummond will be bought out
- Cavs insider expects Jarrett Allen to net $100 million contract extension from Cleveland
- Report: Matthew Dellavedova likely to make debut on upcoming 4-game road trip
- Report: No takers for Cavs’ Kevin Love, who has been available on the market for months
- Report: Contenders gauging likelihood of JaVale McGee buyout so they don’t have to give Cavs assets
- Report: Member of Cavs front office uses Jaylen Brown as Isaac Okoro’s comparison
Report: Portland Trail Blazers interested in JaVale McGee
- Updated: March 23, 2021
The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly are interested in Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee ahead of the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline.
McGee, 33, was a key part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ title run last season before he was dealt to Cleveland during the offseason.
“JaVale McGee is starting to garner interest from the Portland Trail Blazers,” Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill wrote. “McGee was solid for the Lakers in the bubble last summer, and the Blazers are looking for more frontline help. The Blazers are in a tricky spot because Jusuf Nurkic appears to be on the way back, as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.”
The Blazers are currently 25-17 this season and are the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
Portland has been without both Nurkic and big man Zach Collins for a significant amount of the 2020-21 season.
The Blazers could view McGee as a cheap replacement that will give them depth as the playoff race in the West heats up.
This season, McGee is averaging 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.2 minutes per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login