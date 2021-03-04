- Report: Cedi Osman drawing interest from Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers
- Report: Several contenders expected to make run at Larry Nance Jr.
- Report: Cavs open to trading Cedi Osman, Taurean Prince and JaVale McGee in ‘right deal’
- Report: Cavs to ramp up Andre Drummond trade talks during All-Star Weekend
- Cedi Osman strongly campaigns for Collin Sexton to win Most Improved Player award
- Richard Jefferson says Warriors deserve to be blown out after being ‘historically disrespectful’
- Cavs organization slams racism and hatred toward Asian community
- Cavs rumors: Kevin Love unlikely to return until after All-Star break
- Darius Garland exudes happiness over being Cavs’ top ball-handler: ‘It just brings joy to me’
- NBA executive explains why many top Eastern Conference teams want Andre Drummond
Report: Cavs open to trading Cedi Osman, Taurean Prince and JaVale McGee in ‘right deal’
- Updated: March 4, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be sellers before the trade deadline.
As a matter of fact, the team is reportedly open to trading veterans Cedi Osman, Taurean Prince and JaVale McGee for the right price.
“Cleveland has also been open to discussing forwards Cedi Osman and Taurean Prince and center JaVale McGee in the right deal, sources said,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Several teams have called on the Cavaliers’ wing players, those sources said.”
Osman, 25 has played for the Cavs for his entire NBA career.
The forward is collecting 10.9 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest this season. He’s started in 15 games for the Cavs.
McGee, 33, is in his first season in Cleveland. He was sent to the Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason.
The big man has plenty of valuable experience as he’s won titles with the Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He’s posting 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.
The Cavs have been in trade talks with other teams regarding big man Andre Drummond. Surely, the franchise will be busy on the phones during the All-Star break.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login