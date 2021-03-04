Report: Cavs open to trading Cedi Osman, Taurean Prince and JaVale McGee in ‘right deal’

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be sellers before the trade deadline.

As a matter of fact, the team is reportedly open to trading veterans Cedi Osman, Taurean Prince and JaVale McGee for the right price.

“Cleveland has also been open to discussing forwards Cedi Osman and Taurean Prince and center JaVale McGee in the right deal, sources said,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Several teams have called on the Cavaliers’ wing players, those sources said.”

Osman, 25 has played for the Cavs for his entire NBA career.

The forward is collecting 10.9 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest this season. He’s started in 15 games for the Cavs.

McGee, 33, is in his first season in Cleveland. He was sent to the Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason.

The big man has plenty of valuable experience as he’s won titles with the Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He’s posting 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.

The Cavs have been in trade talks with other teams regarding big man Andre Drummond. Surely, the franchise will be busy on the phones during the All-Star break.