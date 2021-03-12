- Report: Matthew Dellavedova among injured Cavs expected to return soon
Report: Matthew Dellavedova among injured Cavs expected to return soon
- Updated: March 12, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers could have three injured players back on the court soon, including veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova, who has yet to take the court this season.
Evan Dammarell of Forbes looked at how the momentum from the Cavaliers winning four of their final five games before the All-Star break could continue with the return of their three injured players.
“Kevin Love (calf), Larry Nance, Jr. (hand) and Matthew Dellavedova (neck/concussion) are expected to return to Cleveland’s rotation ‘hopefully soon’, according to league sources,” Dammarell wrote. “That momentum, along with the added depth, probably has the Cavaliers feeling good heading into the second half of the season. So much so that maybe Cleveland can make a push to make themselves one of the lower seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs.”
Dellavedova sustained a concussion during the preseason and subsequent complications have caused issues that had the potential to send the scrappy guard into retirement.
The oft-injured Love played in two of the Cavaliers’ first three games this season before heading to the injured list with a calf injury. If he’s healthy, Love can give the team a player who can deliver a double-double every night.
Nance has been out since last month with an injury and would offer additional rebounding possibilities for the Cavs in the paint.
The Cavaliers begin the second half of the 2020-21 season with a 14-22 record and despite their struggles during the first half of the campaign, the team remains a playoff contender.
