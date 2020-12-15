Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Matthew Dellavedova to enter concussion protocol

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will be without forward Larry Nance Jr. and guard Matthew Dellavedova as they are both expected to enter concussion protocol.

“Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. will not make the trip to New York for the final two preseason games,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote. “Neither will Matthew Dellavedova. “League sources tell cleveland.com that Nance, who started in place of Kevin Love Monday night, suffered a concussion that has landed him in the NBA’s concussion protocol. He also has a sprained jaw, sources say. There is no official timeline for Nance’s return, but the belief is he will be back for the Cavaliers’ regular season opener on Dec. 23 against the Charlotte Hornets.”

Nance Jr. took a blow to the face from Domantas Sabonis in the Cavs’ matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Dellavedova suffered a fall in Saturday’s contest leading to him being placed in concussion protocol.

“After playing shorthanded in the first two exhibitions, the Cavs will be heading into the final tune-up games the same way,” Fedor wrote. “Dellavedova, who was absent Monday night following a nasty fall during Saturday’s game, will stay back in Cleveland and also go into the concussion protocol, sources say.”

The Cavs certainly would like both veteran players back for their season opener against the Hornets.

However, with concussions, it is important that teams remain cautious. If Nance and Dellavedova do miss time, the Cavs will have to get some extra production from their bench.