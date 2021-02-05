Report: Matthew Dellavedova fighting to save career amidst ‘problematic’ concussion symptoms

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova’s career in the NBA may be in jeopardy.

According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, the rugged veteran is facing significant ramifications from a concussion he suffered early on in the season.

“Nearly two months later, Dellavedova is still experiencing problematic symptoms that are preventing him from ramping up workouts in any real capacity, several sources told The Athletic,” Vardon and Russo reported.

Dellavedova, 30, suffered a concussion on Dec. 12. He has not played in a game this season due to the injury.

As a result, it appears the pressure to make a call on his future has surfaced.

“Those sources indicated that retirement was on the table, if not likely, for Dellavedova, though a source close to him said there ‘isn’t anything conclusive’ about his playing future, he’s under no deadline or pressure to formally quit, and doesn’t want to stop playing yet,” Vardon and Russo wrote.

Nonetheless, most of Dellavedova’s impact comes off the floor. The Cavs see the 2016 champion as a guiding voice for the team’s young nucleus.

Over the course of his career, Dellavedova has career averages of 5.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 boards.

The Cavs hold a 10-12 record this season. They are in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.