Report: Larry Nance Jr. plans on making return for Cavs in Friday’s game vs. Pelicans

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. is apparently set on making his return from injury later this week.

On Friday, the Cavaliers will resume their season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nance reportedly plans on being in the lineup for that game.

#Cavs are heading to practice this afternoon in New Orleans. Their practice/shootaround schedule will be a bit goofy for the first seven days after the All-Star break because of testing rules. How Garland and Love handle practice will be important. Nance plans on playing Friday — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 11, 2021

Nance has been out of the lineup since injuring his finger during the Feb. 6 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, a defeat that came early in the Cavs’ 10-game losing streak.

Prior to that injury, Nance had been averaging 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. During his time away from the court, he has been rumored to be a trade target for many teams around the league.

The 28-year-old Nance is surely hoping to inject some momentum into the 14-22 Cavaliers.

They had won four straight games before closing the first half of the 2020-21 season with a loss to the Indiana Pacers.