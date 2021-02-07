Report: Larry Nance Jr. out 4-6 weeks, likely to undergo surgery

The injury bug continues to devastate the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. will miss up to six weeks due to a fractured finger on his left hand.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Cleveland F Larry Nance Jr., is expected to be lost four-to-six weeks with a fractured finger on his left hand, sources tell ESPN. Nance will likely undergo surgery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2021

Nance, 28, has been nursing the hand injury for some time now.

The veteran is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game this season. He’s started in 18 games for the Cavs.

While the Cavaliers started the season off in a hot way, they’ve capitulated some of their winning ways in the last couple of weeks. The Cavs hold a 10-14 record.

The organization has barely seen 2016 champion Kevin Love play this season. In addition, Cavs stalwart Matthew Dellavedova has been out the entire season due to a concussion.

The Cavs take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.