- Cavs news: Isaac Okoro named to All-Rookie Second Team
- Taurean Prince expresses shock over Kevin Durant’s All-NBA snub after dominant playoff performance
- Richard Jefferson highlights how LeBron James doesn’t get same media love as Kawhi Leonard
- Dan Gilbert gained the most money ‘by far’ on updated list of richest sports owners
- Report: LeBron James ‘still’ believes Cavs could’ve won 2015 finals with healthy Kyrie Irving
- 3 players the Cavs need to target in the upcoming free agent class
- Report: Some NBA executives believe Jarrett Allen could be pursued by Hornets and Mavericks
- Report: T.J. McConnell and Alex Caruso are both on Cavs’ list of potential targets in free agency
- Taurean Prince questions Giannis Antetokounmpo for not guarding Kevin Durant in playoffs
- Jordan Clarkson admits he was ‘immature’ during Cavs’ 2018 postseason run
Cavs news: Isaac Okoro named to All-Rookie Second Team
- Updated: June 17, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward Isaac Okoro reportedly was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team on Thursday.
Okoro was joined by Immanuel Quickley, Desmond Bane, Patrick Williams and Isaiah Stewart.
2020-21 NBA All-Rookie teams:
First team: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Saddiq Bey, Jae'Sean Tate
Second team: Immanuel Quickley, Desmond Bane, Isaac Okoro, Isaiah Stewart, Patrick Williams
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2021
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Okoro showcased some promise in his rookie season.
He finished the year averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from 3-point range.
However, Okoro finished the season really strong, as he averaged 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his nine games in the month of May.
The Cavs didn’t have a great season, as they finished with a 22-50 record, but Okoro looks like a piece to build around for the future.
Along with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, Okoro appears to be a part of Cleveland’s future as it tries to get back to the postseason.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login