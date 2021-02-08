Report: Cavs could receive ‘significant return’ for Larry Nance Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers could receive a hefty package for big man Larry Nance Jr.

“Larry Nance Jr. is Cleveland’s best defender, but will be out for the next four to six weeks due to a broken finger,” wrote Kevin O’ Connor of The Ringer. “If the Cavs chose to shop Nance, they could receive a significant return for him because of Nance’s ability to fit into a wide number of offensive roles and defend multiple positions.”

Nance, 28, is expected to be out for up to six weeks due to a fractured finger on his left hand.

The injury is a big blow to the Cavs as they are in the playoff hunt. Nance is collecting 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game this season.

The veteran is among the league leaders in steals. Nance’s penchant for doing a little bit of everything makes him a hot commodity in the trade market.

However, the Cavs highly value the forward. He’s started in 18 games for the Cavs this season.

The Cavs could part ways with big men Andre Drummond and JaVale McGee. Numerous teams are eyeing Drummond, who will be a free agent this offseason.