Report: NBA executive thinks Andre Drummond may only be worth 2nd-round pick in trade

It’s no secret that Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond is a trade candidate.

One NBA executive recently told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype what the Cavs may be able to fetch for Drummond in a potential trade.

“Might only be a second-round pick, which is sad for how productive he is,” one Western Conference executive told HoopsHype. “Maybe in the right deal where someone was getting off money and needed another center, they could get a first-round pick.”

Drummond, 27, was shipped to Cleveland midway through the 2019-20 season.

The veteran has averages of 18.0 points 13.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks as a member of the Cavs over the last two seasons.

Although Drummond’s presence with the Cavs has been impactful, his future with the franchise became murky following the team’s acquisition of rising star center Jarrett Allen.

As a result, it’s possible that the Cavs trade Drummond some time this season. The veteran has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets, who are expected to compete for a championship.

The Cavs hold a 10-12 record this season.