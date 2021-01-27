Report: It’s ‘a matter of time’ until Andre Drummond secures a buyout and joins the Brooklyn Nets

It’s no secret that the Brooklyn Nets are eyeing Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.

As a matter of fact, Drummond’s exit from Cleveland is reportedly imminent following the Nets’ acquisition of superstar James Harden.

“Drummond is the most intriguing player on this list outside of maybe Derrick Rose,” Zach Harper of The Athletic wrote on potential buyout scenarios. “A couple of league sources mentioned after the Harden trade to Brooklyn that it’s a matter of time before he finds his way into a buyout and joins up to give them help with the interior. Drummond is a difficult player to figure out because of how he wants to fit. He’s obviously better than the Kendrick Perkins option the [Oklahoma City] Thunder once had, but Drummond does require you to waste possessions throughout a game throwing it to him in the post. If you can get Drummond to run the floor, catch lobs, set screens, rebound the hell out of the ball and play defense, he’s a great option for someone like the Nets.”

Drummond, 27, is having one of the best campaigns of his career.

The two-time All-Star is collecting a career-high 18.7 points on top of 14.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game this season. He has started in 16 games for the Cavs.

The Cavaliers were one of the teams that got involved in the Harden deal. They snagged rising star center Jarrett Allen from the Nets.

As a result of the mega trade, the Nets lack significant depth. They are especially depleted at the big man position. A player with Drummond’s size and experience could be extremely helpful later down the line.

However, the Cavs will try to maximize the center’s value. The Cavs are the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.