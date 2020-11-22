Report: Cavs send trade package to Lakers for JaVale Mcgee

Just after losing Tristan Thompson to the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to replenish the center position.

The team has acquired veteran center Javale McGee from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers are sending McGee and a future-second round pick to Cavaliers, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/oVWXtMphII — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

McGee, 32, has played the past two seasons in L.A. He was in the starting lineup for almost every game this past season, and he was a key contributor for a team that won the NBA championship last month.

Prior to joining the Lakers in 2018, McGee played two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, both of which also ended with him earning a championship ring.

With his ability to rebound and protect the rim, McGee has the potential to help the Cavs on the defensive end, where they were very weak throughout the 2019-20 season.

McGee also runs the floor about as well as any big man in the NBA, which will make him a nice target on the break for guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.