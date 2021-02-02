Report: Cavs trading Andre Drummond ‘distinct’ possibility, while buyout ‘nonsensical’

After the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired center Jarrett Allen in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Drummond’s future in Cleveland seems to be murky.

According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, a trade involving Drummond is possible, but the Cavs aren’t likely to buy out his contract since they are in the mix for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

“But he’s is in the final year of his contract and will be looking to cash in on a monstrous season,” Fedor wrote. “Even though the league is moving away from traditional bigs, there’s still a place for Drummond. He will have a market, likely receiving an offer higher than what the organization is willing to give, especially with Allen looking at a lucrative deal as a restricted free agent. While any chatter about a Drummond buyout is nonsensical with the Cavs currently in the Eastern Conference playoff mix, a trade is a distinct possibility before the March 25 deadline. So is Drummond leaving as a free agent following this season — if the Cavs choose to ride it out and make a postseason push.”

The Cavs are more likely to re-sign Allen since he will be a restricted free agent, and they will be able to match any offer sheet he signs.

As for Drummond, his contract is up at the end of the year. Drummond doesn’t fit the timeline of the Cavs’ young core, and it would likely make sense for both parties to go their separate ways.

While Cleveland would certainly love to get an asset in exchange for Drummond in a trade, it could jeopardize the Cavs’ playoff chances this season.