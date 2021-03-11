- Report: Kevin Love and Darius Garland questionable for Friday’s contest vs. Pelicans
- Updated: March 11, 2021
There was a hopeful development on Thursday for the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers, as Kevin Love was able to participate in practice.
Kevin Love was also able to practice today as well, per Bickerstaff. He will continue to work towards returning to the court, per Bickerstaff. Ditto for Darius Garland.
"We'll see how they respond tomorrow and we'll go from there."
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) March 11, 2021
The University of California, Los Angeles product has been out for almost the entire season thus far due to a calf injury he sustained in late December.
There doesn’t appear to be a timetable for his return to game action at this point, and he is listed as questionable tomorrow against the New Orleans Pelicans along with guard Darius Garland.
#Cavs Kevin Love (calf) and Darius Garland (groin) are questionable for tomorrow's game against the Pelicans.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 12, 2021
Even without Love, the Cavs started the season off well, but have recently fallen on hard times. They had a 10-game losing streak in February, and they currently have a 14-22 record, which is 13th in the 15-team Eastern Conference.
With the NBA’s play-in tournament extended to involve the seventh through 10th place teams in each conference, a brief hot streak by Cleveland could give it a real shot at returning to the postseason.
At age 32, Love should have plenty left in the tank to help make a Cavs playoff appearance a reality this spring.
