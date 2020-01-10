 Former Cavs Big Man Puts Kevin Durant in His Place in Latest Twitter Beef | Cavaliers Nation
On Thursday, Russell Westbrook made his first trip back to Oklahoma City as a member of the Houston Rockets.

To celebrate that return, former Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins sent out his lofty opinion of his former teammate via social media.

When Perkins was pushed to admit that Kevin Durant was in fact the best Oklahoma City Thunder player ever, the former big man did not budge.

Durant then caught wind of the conversation and engaged Perkins in what became an epic Twitter argument.

Perkins played with both Westbrook and Durant on the Thunder for three-and-a-half seasons. He was originally acquired from the Boston Celtics midway through the 2010-11 season to add some muscle and toughness to what was a young and inexperienced Thunder squad.

With Durant and Westbrook evolving into elite players, the Thunder reached the NBA Finals in 2012, only to lose in five games to the Miami Heat.

At the time, it was thought to be the first of several trips to the championship series for them, but it wasn’t to be.

When the Thunder blew a 3-1 series lead to the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, it was the end of an era for Oklahoma City.

Durant fled as a free agent to Golden State, and Westbrook endured three more fruitless seasons in Oklahoma City until being dealt to Houston.

