Kevin Love proposes to longtime girlfriend and Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock
- Updated: February 1, 2021
On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Kate Bock on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Love, 32, and Bock have been in a relationship for a few years.
Much of their relationship has been long distance due to the nature of Love’s job in the NBA. In addition, Bock’s modeling career keeps her busy and moving.
As a matter of fact, Bock graced the cover of SI Swimsuit 2020. Love showed massive support and admiration for his lady in light of the huge honor.
While Love made a merry move in getting engaged, his 2020-21 season on the court hasn’t been picturesque. The veteran has only played in two games this season.
However, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently offered a beamish update on Love’s status from the calf injury. The 2016 champion has career averages of 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 dimes per game.
