Scottie Pippen claims LeBron James won 2016 championship ‘without any help’ from Cavs

NBA legend Scottie Pippen made headlines recently after he said that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has yet to surpass former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

Pippen doubled down on his comments on Friday, tweeting out that James won the 2016 NBA Finals without any help from his teammates on the Cavaliers.

2016 Finals my man… which other star was out there with LeBron? @stephenasmith https://t.co/TrynpLnL8N — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) June 25, 2021

The Cavaliers won the title that season after beating the historic Golden State Warriors in seven games in the NBA Finals. The series was highlighted by Kyrie Irving’s insanely clutch shot in the fourth quarter of Game 7.

The Game 7 victory marked the first time that a team had come back from a 3-1 deficit in the finals in NBA history.

During that season’s playoffs, only three other Cavaliers players besides James, who averaged 26.3 points during the playoffs, averaged at least 10.0 points per game. Those three were Irving with 25.2 points per game, Kevin Love with 14.7 points per game and J.R. Smith with 11.5 points per game.

James certainly led that team to the title, but he obviously had help from the rest of the roster, as they all came together to help the organization win its first NBA championship.

Durant and James have yet to issue responses to Pippen’s new comments.