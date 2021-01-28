J.B. Bickerstaff offers major update on Cavs forward Kevin Love’s return from injury

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love reportedly is “progressing” in his return from a calf strain.

Per Bickerstaff, Kevin Love is "progressing" and doing "light stuff" on the court and will do more next week so the team can gauge where he is. — Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) January 28, 2021

Love, 32, has played in just two games for Cleveland this season due to the injury.

The Cavs have played well in Love’s absence, as they are currently 9-9 this season.

Love’s return would certainly bolster Cleveland’s offense, especially with forward Larry Nance Jr. also dealing with an injury.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was noncommittal on Nance’s status for tomorrow night’s game against the New York Knicks.

I asked if Nance will play tomorrow. Bickerstaff said "We'll see, we'll see." — Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) January 28, 2021

Love is averaging just 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his two games this season.

However, he has averaged over 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in each of the last three seasons.

Cleveland had wanted to pair Love and center Andre Drummond this year, but that plan has been put on hold because of Love’s injury.