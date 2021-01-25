Report: Brooklyn Nets are hoping Andre Drummond gets bought out by Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly are hoping that the Cleveland Cavaliers buy out Andre Drummond’s contract this season.

The star big man is in the last year of his contract, and the Cavs recently acquired big man Jarrett Allen.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor explained the Nets’ plan if the Cavs fall out of playoff contention.

“People around the league say the Nets are hoping that Andre Drummond, the Cavs center, gets bought out,” O’Connor said. “That’s what people say they’re hoping for, but that’s unlikely because Cleveland is still in (playoff hunt).”

The Cavs clearly are focused on their young core, and Allen fits their timeline much better than Drummond does.

However, Drummond is averaging 18.3 points and 14.5 rebounds per game this season.

If the Cavs want to see more minutes for their young guys, they could buy out Drummond’s deal so he could latch on with a contender.

While it seems unlikely, the Nets have their eyes on building a Big 4 in Brooklyn.