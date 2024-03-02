Videos

Jarrett Allen says he has learned something significant about Donovan Mitchell’s game since guard joined Cavs

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett Allen has been teammates with Donovan Mitchell on the Cleveland Cavaliers for two seasons and said he has learned something significant about the All-Star’s game that he didn’t realize as an opponent.

“Especially now, that man, he can pass,” Allen said. “That dude can pass. The way he finds people on the short roll, finds me in the short roll, people in the corner. … He can find anybody on the passes.”

Mitchell not only is one of the top scorers in the NBA, ranking fourth in the league at 28.0 points per game, but he also is in the top 25 in assists per game at 6.2. That latter number would be his NBA career-high by almost one assist per game.

The 27-year-old’s role may have changed a bit while fellow starting guard Darius Garland missed significant time this season with an injury. But Mitchell’s well-rounded game on the offensive end has helped Allen’s game as well, as the 25-year-old is currently near his career-high with 15.7 points per game and over his best mark at 2.7 assists per outing.

Despite starter Evan Mobley also missing significant time with an injury, the Cavs have had an excellent season to date. They are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 39-20 record heading toward upcoming marquee matchups against the New York Knicks on Sunday and the conference-leading Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

After losing three of four games, the Cavs have now won three of their past four and are 21-6 since the calendar flipped to 2024. Mitchell has undoubtedly been a catalyst and been mentioned at times as a possible fringe contender for NBA MVP.

The University of Louisville product was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and was named to the ACC All-Defensive team as a sophomore, which was his final season in college. This season, he is averaging what would be an NBA career-high 1.8 steals per game for the Cavaliers.

Mitchell was traded to the Cavs after playing his first five NBA seasons for the Utah Jazz. His future in Cleveland remains an open question as he has yet to agree to a long-term contract extension.

But if Allen has his way — not to mention his other teammates, the organization and its fans — Mitchell will continue to reveal the many aspects of his game with the Cavs for an extended period of time.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. One of his favorite sports memories is the Cavaliers-Nets playoff series from 1993.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

LeBron James and Savannah James
LeBron James and his wife heartbroken as their 1st-date location in Akron closes down
Cavs News
Caris LeVert Cavs
Latest Caris LeVert update leaves Cavs with 8 players on injury report for Pistons game
Cavs News
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving shows major love to Cavs and city of Cleveland after latest return
Cavs News
Max Strus Cavs
Max Strus’ admission after his game-winner during Cavs vs. Mavericks game
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?