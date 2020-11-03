 Mark Cuban offers latest update on Delonte West's 'uphill battle' towards recovery | Cavaliers Nation
Mark Cuban offers latest update on Delonte West’s ‘uphill battle’ towards recovery

Delonte West Rehab

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West continues to make a remarkable recovery since checking into a rehab facility in September.

With the help of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, West seems to be getting his life back on track.

Cuban recently shared more photos to update the world on West’s recovery.

The billionaire team owner reportedly picked up West and placed him in a hotel room so that he could reunite with family members after a photo of him begging for money went viral.

Cuban has since said he would cover any cost for West’s rehab and recovery.

The former NBA guard has openly battled bipolar disorder. He played eight seasons in the NBA, including two-and-a-half seasons for the Cavs.

In his career, West averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

It is great to see him finally getting his life back on track in his post-basketball career.

