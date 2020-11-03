- Mark Cuban offers latest update on Delonte West’s ‘uphill battle’ towards recovery
- Report: Kevin Love makes major investment in world’s 1st mental health gym
- Larry Nance Jr. rips Donald Trump and his supporters for ‘LeBron James sucks’ chants
- Kevin Love offers unique solution to escape the ‘anxiety’ of the presidential election
- Former NFL star destroys Cavs while comparing LeBron James’ departure to Tom Brady leaving Patriots
- Kevin Love offers his condolences after news of Sean Connery’s passing
- LeBron James shares how much he misses Tristan Thompson after linking up with him
- Report: LaMelo Ball has no plans to meet with Cavs ahead of 2020 NBA Draft
- J.R. Smith annihilates Olivia Harlan Dekker, insinuates husband uses N-bombs
- Sam Dekker’s wife agrees that J.R. Smith amongst ‘dumbest people on planet’
Mark Cuban offers latest update on Delonte West’s ‘uphill battle’ towards recovery
- Updated: November 3, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West continues to make a remarkable recovery since checking into a rehab facility in September.
With the help of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, West seems to be getting his life back on track.
Cuban recently shared more photos to update the world on West’s recovery.
Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020
The billionaire team owner reportedly picked up West and placed him in a hotel room so that he could reunite with family members after a photo of him begging for money went viral.
Cuban has since said he would cover any cost for West’s rehab and recovery.
The former NBA guard has openly battled bipolar disorder. He played eight seasons in the NBA, including two-and-a-half seasons for the Cavs.
In his career, West averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
It is great to see him finally getting his life back on track in his post-basketball career.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login