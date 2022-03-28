 Report: Cavs big man undergoes season-ending surgery - Cavaliers Nation
Report: Cavs big man undergoes season-ending surgery

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers fans got some some unfortunate news on Monday, as it was reported that Dean Wade underwent surgery to repair an injured meniscus in his right knee.

Wade will now miss the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

This season, Wade played in 51 games and averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He shot 45.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from deep.

He was certainly a valuable player for the Cavs this season. He started in 28 games and played 19.2 minutes per game.

Surely, Wade will look to spend his extended offseason getting healthy and preparing for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

