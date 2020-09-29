 Report: Delonte West checks into rehab facility after photo of him begging on street goes viral | Cavaliers Nation
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West seems to finally be getting the help he needs.

West, who was recently seen begging for money in the streets of Dallas, reportedly has checked into a rehab facility.

This comes after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reportedly picked up West and placed him in a hotel room for him to reunite with family members.

Cuban has since said he would cover any cost for West’s rehab and recovery.

It is an incredible gesture by Cuban and one that could help West get his life back on track.

The former NBA player spent eight seasons in the NBA, including two-and-a-half seasons with the Cavs.

He last played for Cuban’s Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. West has openly battled bipolar depression and the NBA has repeatedly tried to get him the help he needs.

In his career, West averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Hopefully, West’s willingness to get help is a major sign that he will soon be living a healthier and happier way of life.

