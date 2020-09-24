Disturbing photos emerge of Delonte West begging for money in Dallas

The post-basketball life of former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West took another turn for the worse with the emergence of a photo that appears to show West begging on a Dallas street.

West was battling mental health issues even during his eight-year NBA career. While members of the NBA family have recently offered West help, the former baller has thus far rejected any assistance.

He was a member of the Cavaliers from 2008 to 2010.

Doc Rivers, who coached West with the Boston Celtics, as well as West’s former college teammate at St. Joseph’s University, Jameer Nelson, have been two of the most prominent voices in making those offers of help.

However, this latest incident is the latest in a series of tragic situations that have involved the 37-year-old West, including being beaten on the streets of Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

The fall for West is a steep drop for a player who was the 24th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. During his career, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

While the efforts of Rivers and Nelson are admirable, they may never be accepted by West unless he can be convinced to actively seek recovery.