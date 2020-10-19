- Report: Cavs and Andre Drummond all of sudden far apart on contract extension
- Iman Shumpert clears up what Kyrie Irving meant after seemingly dissing LeBron James
- Cavs superstar Kevin Love seen working out in New York with renowned trainer
- Kevin Porter Jr. shares scary, suicidal Instagram post as fans beg him to seek help
- Report: Cavs hoping to attend workout of top NBA draft prospect Devin Vassell
- Report: Obi Toppin on Cavs radar with No. 5 pick in 2020 NBA draft
- Kevin Porter Jr. shouts out potential Cavs pick LaMelo Ball after huge announcement
- Iman Shumpert makes adamant pick between 2016 Cavs and 2020 Lakers
- Richard Jefferson takes hilarious shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo while comparing him to LeBron James
- Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson send huge congrats to ‘brother’ LeBron James for winning NBA title
Report: Cavs and Andre Drummond all of sudden far apart on contract extension
- Updated: October 19, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers and big man Andre Drummond were looking to seal a huge contract extension earlier this year.
However, it appears that the likelihood of both sides agreeing to an extension has been pulverized.
“At one point, there was mutual interest in an extension,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “However, the sides have been far apart in those preliminary discussions, sources say. The Cavs recognize Drummond’s talent but they are also honest about his flaws, especially in this pace-and-space era, where bigs like him are easy to attain. They don’t want to commit to an unfriendly deal that could limit future moves, not after an eight-game sample size. Drummond, meanwhile, wants to be compensated for bypassing a chance at 2021 free agency, when many teams will have significant cap space. Given the differing, current monetary views, an extension seems unlikely.”
Drummond, 27, has a player option this offseason.
The center has already made it known that he plans to opt into the final of the year of his deal in order to play with the Cavs for the 2020-21 season.
The Cavs acquired the former All-Star from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and 2023 second-round pick in February.
Although Drummond wasn’t able to show his full potential due to the novel coronavirus halting the season, he portrayed a meaningful sample size to Cavs fans.
The rebounding machine put up 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.5 steals per contest with the Cavs this season. In addition, he got along with his new teammates and connected with the coaching staff.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login