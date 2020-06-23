- Report: Andre Drummond to Pick Up $28.7M Player Option to Stay With Cavs Next Season
Report: Andre Drummond to Pick Up $28.7M Player Option to Stay With Cavs Next Season
- Updated: June 23, 2020
Big man Andre Drummond is sticking with the Cleveland Cavaliers next season.
During an episode of ESPN’s Le Batard & Friends — STUpodity, Drummond said he will exercise his $28.7 million player option and stay in Cleveland next year.
“Yeah, it’s going to be hard to give up, so you can count on me being in Cleveland still,” Drummond said when pressed on whether he plans to exercise his option.
“I definitely will be in Cleveland.”
This is a huge win for the Cleveland. The Cavs acquired the former All-Star from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and 2023 second-round pick in February.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cavs only got to see Drummond suit up in eight games.
Despite the small sample size, Drummond showed the Cavs he was worth the risk. He put up 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.5 steals per contest with the Cavs this season.
Over the course of his career, the center has averages of 14.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
