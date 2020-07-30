Report: Cavs and Andre Drummond Exploring ‘Substantial Offer’ for Long-Term Extension

The Cleveland Cavaliers and newcomer Andre Drummond could be partnered together for a long time.

Both parties have begun exploring a potential long-term extension, according to Evan Dammarell of Forbes.com.

“The real issue lies in the fact that both Cleveland and Drummond have begun exploring a possible long term extension, per league sources,” Dammarell wrote. “Now, the Cavaliers obviously won’t be offering Drummond anything close to a maximum contract – traditional big men like him are a dinosaur in today’s NBA. But, it will still be a substantial offer for a former two-time All-Star and arguably the best rebounder in the the NBA. Something in the ballpark of $20 million annually for Drummond seems like a realistic number for his services.”

Drummond, 26, has the ability to test free agency this offseason.

However, the big man has already declared that he intends to pick up his player option and stay in Cleveland for at least one more year.

The Cavs acquired the two-time All-Star from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and 2023 second-round pick in February.

The coronavirus pandemic limited the Cavs partnership with Drummond this season to just eight games. Still, he showed the Cavs he was worth the tiny gamble.

The center put up 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.5 steals per contest with the Cavs this season. He connected with his new teammates and coaching staff as well.

Although the Cavs finished the 2019-20 campaign with an awful 19-46 record, they showed plenty of promise towards the end of their season. Perhaps Drummond is a strong believer in the Cavs’ future and wants to play a part in future success.