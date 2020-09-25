Ja Morant insinuates missed dunk over Kevin Love would have been best of all time

20 years ago, NBA legend Vince Carter iconically dunked over French center Frédéric Weis at the 2000 Olympics.

After seeing that a Twitter page dubbed Carter’s poster as the greatest dunk ever, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant subtly reminded his followers that he would have had the title had he completed his slam over Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love during the 2019-20 season.

you had one job Ja 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/b0p7YDqCL9 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 25, 2020

Morant, 21, nearly completed one of the best in-game hammers ever on Love during a contest early in the regular season.

As a matter of fact, Love jokingly admitted that the rookie almost ended his professional career with the attempt. Morant has gone on record stating that he wishes he could get the attempt again.

While Morant didn’t complete the dunk, he still had a terrific first year in the NBA.

During the regular season, the point guard averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he almost led the undermanned Grizzlies to the playoffs.

The league recently named Morant the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year.

There’s no doubt the youngster has a bright future in the league and is hungry to thrown down the greatest dunk in basketball history.