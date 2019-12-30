Former Cavs Teammates Send Birthday Messages to LeBron James for 35th Birthday | Cavaliers Nation

LeBron James is celebrating his 35th year around the sun today, and virtually every teammate he’s ever played with shouted out the Los Angeles Lakers superstar via social media.

That included his former teammates from the Cleveland Cavaliers who remain good friends with him off the court. Among those players, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Cedi Osman took to social media to send their birthday greetings to the 15-time All-Star.

Thompson, one of James’ closest friends in the league, posted a photo of the two hanging out with a caption that spoke about how youthful James is in comparison to his age.

Love decided to simply post a photo of James in a purple and gold jersey with a list of his glowing accomplishments along with his birthday message.

A rookie during James’ final year as a Cavalier, Osman shared a photo of them celebrating on the court after the four-time MVP made a game-winner in the playoffs, one of several that he made during the 2017-18 season.

What made Thompson, Love and Osman’s greetings even more special is how James acknowledged their messages in his many Instagram stories.

Though James is currently playing for a different team, the Cavs will always remain close to his heart. The relationship that he shares with the players continues to remain strong to this day.

