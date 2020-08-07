Larry Nance Jr. Says Cavs’ ‘Absolute Top Priority’ Should Be Re-Signing Tristan Thompson

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. played the role of the organization’s general manager during a Twitter conversation on Thursday.

When asked which player he would add to the Cavs, Nance said he believed that the franchise’s primary goal should actually be retaining center Tristan Thompson.

With us I don’t believe it’s about adding, I think it’s about keeping and building on our talent already here.. My absolute top priority would be keeping Tristan. https://t.co/EECh4kTi7A — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 6, 2020

The Cavaliers picked Thompson with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He has been with the franchise for his entire career.

However, Thompson will have the chance to test free agency this offseason.

The big man had one of the best years of his career this season. He averaged 12.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.

Although the Cavs enjoyed Thompson’s fantastic campaign, they missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Thompson is in the heart of his prime, which is surely why he reportedly wanted to be moved before this season’s trade deadline. The Cavs are going through a deep rebuild.

Nonetheless, it appears Thompson has warmed up to the idea of re-signing with Cleveland this offseason.

Whether or not the team’s actual front office makes retaining Thompson its top priority remains to be seen.