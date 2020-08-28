 Skeptical Larry Nance Jr. Reacts to Patrick Beverley’s Disrespectful Comments Toward Michele Roberts | Cavaliers Nation
The NBA season was on the brink of getting cancelled this week following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

NBA players had discussions about whether or not to resume the season before they ultimately decided the playoffs would continue.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley got very heated during one of the meetings and reportedly had an exchange with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts.

Roberts was trying to explain the financial ramifications of not returning to play but was interrupted by Beverley.

The Clippers guard reportedly told her, “No, I pay your salary,” when she asked if she could continue.

Beverley addressed those comments on Friday. However, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. isn’t believing that Beverley made the reported comment.

Whether Beverley did or not, it seems the situation is resolved.

Regardless, Roberts clearly has an important position and players like Nance Jr. appreciate all that she does.

