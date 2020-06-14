Report: Tristan Thompson Has ‘Warmed Up to the Idea of Re-Signing With Cleveland’ Under One Condition

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson is warming up to the idea of re-signing with the franchise in free agency, according to Evan Dammarell of Forbes.com.

“But, the situation appears to have changed between Thompson and the Cavaliers,” Dammarell wrote. “Given how free agency is expected to go this offseason, Thompson has warmed up to the idea of re-signing with Cleveland if an offer from a contender doesn’t materialize, per league sources.”

Thompson, 29, will be able to test free agency during the offseason.

The veteran had one of the best stints of his professional career this season. He concluded the 2019-20 campaign with averages of 12.0 points, 10.1 boards and 2.1 assists per game.

The 6-foot-9 stalwart wanted to be moved before the trade deadline. After all, Thompson is in the heart of his prime while the Cavs are undergoing a heavy rebuild.

However, the veteran’s mindset appears to have changed. Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the financial structure of the league has been altered and numerous details are up in the air.

As a result, Thompson may end up sticking around in Cleveland. The 2016 champion has been one of the most loyal, hard-working and professional players in the organization.

The Cavs selected Thompson with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.