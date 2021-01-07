- Cavs make big change to starting lineup ahead of game vs. Grizzlies
Cavs make big change to starting lineup ahead of game vs. Grizzlies
- Updated: January 7, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without arguably their best player tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, as guard Collin Sexton won’t play due to a sprained ankle.
#Cavs G Collin Sexton (left ankle sprain) out for tonight’s game at Memphis
— Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) January 8, 2021
The Cavs are already very shorthanded, as they will also be without Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Dante Exum, Dylan Windler, Matthew Dellavedova and Kevin Porter Jr.
Sexton is off to a scorching start in his third season. He’s putting up 25.1 points a game while shooting an unreal percentage from 3-point range.
At 4-4, the surprising Cavs are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. With most of their next several games coming against bad or mediocre teams, they have a great opportunity to pad their record before a rough stretch of games towards the end of January.
People around the NBA have apparently taken notice of the Cavs’ fast start. In fact, one Eastern Conference executive has said that they’re not a team he’d want to face in a playoff series right now.
