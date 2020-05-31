- Video: J.R. Smith Seen Viciously Beating Up Kid for Breaking His Car Window
Video: J.R. Smith Seen Viciously Beating Up Kid for Breaking His Car Window
- Updated: May 31, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith recently warned folks about a disturbing video that was going to show him beating up a civilian who vandalized his car.
Well, TMZ has officially released the graphic clip.
Smith, 34, was dismissed from the Cavs last season.
The veteran has had numerous conduct issues over the course of his career. He has been suspended for getting into fights as well as reprimanded for altercations with coaches.
While the clip shows him beating up the man in Los Angeles, the 2016 champion warned his social media followers earlier he did it because someone damaged his car.
The video surfaces during a tense time in the country. Dozens of protests and riots have broken out all over the nation following the death of George Floyd, a black man who passed away due to police brutality on Monday.
Smith was seen attending Los Angeles protests on Saturday with former Cavs teammate Jordan Clarkson.
