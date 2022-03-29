Report: Cavs organization announces new sponsor for team’s jersey patch

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Tuesday that they are expanding their partnership with Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cavaliers and Cleveland-Cliffs have expanded their partnership and team will wear Cliffs patch on their jerseys starting next season. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 29, 2022

This is the “major” announcement that had been teased by the team on Monday. It’s definitely exciting that the Cavs are expanding their partnership with a company that is based in Cleveland.

This season, the Cavs have been led by rookie Evan Mobley and All-Star guard Darius Garland. Cleveland is currently 42-33, which is good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are definitely hoping to avoid having to participate in the league’s play-in tournament.

With only a few games left in the 2021-22 regular season, the Cavs are looking to finish strong and move up in the standings.