Report: Candidates preparing to interview with Cavs as J.B. Bickerstaff faces uncertain future

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that there are coaching candidates prepping to interview for the Cavs’ head coaching role in case it opens up.

“There’s candidates out there who are preparing to interview with the Cavs, not because they’ve been contacted by the team or anything, but are seeing there could be a change and, ‘I’d like that job,’” said Windhorst.

“By the way, the one thing that the Cavs job potentially has that you look and see the [Los Angeles] Lakers job doesn’t? The Eastern Conference. The Eastern Conference is a better place to be right now than the West.”

The Cavs have not fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who has led them since taking over during the 2019-20 season.

However, it’s possible the Cavs could move on from Bickerstaff after back-to-back seasons where they came up short in the playoffs. Cleveland lost in the first round of the playoffs last season in just five games to the New York Knicks, and it lost in five games in the second round of the playoffs this season against the Boston Celtics.

Bickerstaff isn’t totally to blame for this season’s exit, as the Cavs lost both Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen to injuries during the postseason. Mitchell missed the final two games of the series against Boston, while Allen was injured during the first round against the Orlando Magic.

Still, there have been some concerning reports this offseason regarding Bickerstaff.

First off, it was reported that his relationship with Mitchell has deteriorated, a sign that the Cavs may have to move on from him if they want to keep the five-time All-Star with the franchise for the long haul.

“There have also been whispers about a deteriorating relationship between Bickerstaff and Mitchell — and with Mitchell’s contract situation looming over this offseason, it’s fair to wonder how much that could influence Cleveland’s decision,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote.

Furthermore, multiple Cavs veterans reportedly grew frustrated with how Bickerstaff treated the team.

Still, Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto reported that the Cavs won’t rush any decision regarding Bickerstaff, sharing that he has “a lot of equity with the Cavs.”

If the Cavs job does open up, it would be an extremely attractive one, as Cleveland has the core to be one of the better teams in the East. If Mitchell signs an extension with the franchise, the Cavs could be perennial playoff contenders.

Bickerstaff has done a solid job in Cleveland, leading the franchise to three straight winning seasons while compiling a 170-159 regular season record. The Cavs are 6-11 in 17 playoff games under Bickerstaff.

Cleveland has a lot of decisions to make this offseason as it looks to build a title contender.

