Matthew Dellavedova Urges People to Take Social Distancing Seriously
- Updated: March 15, 2020
The effect of the coronavirus outbreak has been so large scale that the NBA had to put the 2019-20 season on hold to help slow down or prevent the spread of the disease.
During the hiatus, Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Matthew Dellavedova went on social media to remind people to practice social distancing as a protective measure against the virus.
Let’s take care of everyone by social distancing! We can see by what is happening around the world that this is very serious!! Everyone stay safe and healthy #COVIDー19
— Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) March 15, 2020
The World Health Organization defines social distancing as maintaining a distance of at least one meter between one person and another.
The highly contagious coronavirus can be transmitted from a carrier to another person mainly through respiratory droplets that people sneeze, cough or exhale. Avoiding close contact with other people can then help contain the disease.
The Cavs players were considered to be at serious risk for the coronavirus after playing against the Utah Jazz on March 2. Two Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Fortunately, the Cavs are believed to be safe from the disease as no players have shown symptoms. Also, Gobert and Mitchell seem to have contracted the coronavirus after the match against the Cavs.
