Report: Cavs Players Could Be at Serious Risk for Coronavirus

On Wednesday, the basketball world was stunned when it was announced that the 2019-20 NBA season would be suspended due to the novel coronavirus.

The suspension occurred after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the illness.

That fact puts the Cavs at high risk for infection.

Many people who have been in contact w/ someone who tested positive have been told to isolate themselves for 14 days. Gobert played in 7 games in the last 14 days against Toronto (3/9), Detroit (3/7), Boston (3/6), Knicks (3/4), Cleveland (3/2), Washington (2/28) & Boston (2/26) https://t.co/0PoDviNIU8 — Tisha Thompson (@TishaESPN) March 12, 2020

The Cavs lost to the Jazz, 126-113, on March 2. That means that it is possible that Gobert was already carrying the illness when he played in that game.

Without a doubt, the players who faced Gobert in the last two weeks will ultimately get tested for the disease.

Hopefully, the rest of the players on every NBA team are currently healthy.

However, given the highly contagious nature of the illness, it seems a bit more likely that news of other players contracting the coronavirus will come to light in the next few days.

At the moment, it is unclear how long the current suspension will last.