Barack Obama Dedicates Message to Kevin Love for ‘Setting Good Example’

On Thursday, Kevin Love donated $100,000 of his own money to staff members of the Cleveland Cavaliers who have been impacted by the NBA’s current suspension.

The star big man has already received praise from a number of his NBA colleagues, but the latest source of praise is a bit more impressive that that.

On Saturday morning, former president Barack Obama took to Twitter to offer his take on Love’s act of charity.

A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake, Steph and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time. A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other. https://t.co/cv1RZi9GGL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2020

It’s a pretty amazing movement that Love helped start, and it looks like Obama is quite aware of that.

The last week has been filled with confusion and fear across the United States. The suspension of the NBA’s 2019-20 regular season is a result of the spreading novel coronavirus.

Luckily, there are people like Love who are willing to sacrifice some of their own personal wealth for the greater good.

Though Obama is no longer the leader of the free world, he is still a powerful figure for many. Hopefully, his praise of Love’s selfless act will encourage others to be more charitable as the new illness impacts many facets of daily life.

As Obama so eloquently said, Love’s act has surely reminded many that they belong to a larger community. In times like these, it’s important to keep that simple fact in mind.