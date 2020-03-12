Kevin Love Shares Heartwarming Message as He Donates $100K to Cavs Arena and Support Staff

On Wednesday, the NBA postponed the rest of the 2019-20 season due to concerns over the coronavirus.

In the wake of this unprecedented news, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love is reaching out to team employees who may be financially affected.

Kevin Love has donated $100,000 to Cavs' arena and support staff affected by the NBA season suspension. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The league held a conference call midday Wednesday to discuss how to proceed given the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. At first, it looked like games would continue but without fans in the stands.

Then, just prior to a contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz, Jazz All-Star Rody Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Commissioner Adam Silver responded swiftly, postponing the balance of the schedule until further notice.

In addition to fans being deprived of roundball, another impact of this pandemic is the employees of teams losing their jobs for an indefinite period of time.

Many, if not all of them, live paycheck to paycheck, and have already been struggling due to the demise of the American middle class.

Kudos to Love for opening up his bank account to assist employees of the Cavs and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during these weird times.