Kevin Love Shares Heartwarming Message as He Donates $100K to Cavs Arena and Support Staff

- Updated: March 12, 2020
On Wednesday, the NBA postponed the rest of the 2019-20 season due to concerns over the coronavirus.
In the wake of this unprecedented news, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love is reaching out to team employees who may be financially affected.
Kevin Love has donated $100,000 to Cavs' arena and support staff affected by the NBA season suspension.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
The league held a conference call midday Wednesday to discuss how to proceed given the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. At first, it looked like games would continue but without fans in the stands.
Then, just prior to a contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz, Jazz All-Star Rody Gobert tested positive for the virus.
Commissioner Adam Silver responded swiftly, postponing the balance of the schedule until further notice.
In addition to fans being deprived of roundball, another impact of this pandemic is the employees of teams losing their jobs for an indefinite period of time.
Many, if not all of them, live paycheck to paycheck, and have already been struggling due to the demise of the American middle class.
Kudos to Love for opening up his bank account to assist employees of the Cavs and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during these weird times.
