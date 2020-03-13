Kevin Love Praises Giannis Antetokounmpo for Also Donating $100K to Arena’s Staff

Earlier this week, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love displayed incredible charity and selflessness when he donated $100,000 of his own money to the Cavs’ arena and support staff amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, one of the biggest NBA stars has followed his lead.

On Friday, defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo announced the he would be donating money of his own to the staff at the Milwaukee Bucks’ Fiserv Forum.

Love was quick to react to the news.

Love This!!! Take care of the people who take care of you!!! https://t.co/iV89gE4yVI — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 13, 2020

As the NBA season continues to be put on hold as a result of the novel coronavirus, it will be interesting to see how individual teams decide to support the many staff members that work behind the scenes.

Hopefully, Love and Antetokounmpo are able to encourage other players throughout the league to assist arena staff members so that they can feel safe and secure as the pandemic takes its course.

Eventually, the illness will be contained and a sense of normality will return to the United States and the world.

Until then, it seems as though the NBA’s biggest stars will do their part when it comes to assisting the many men and women that make the joy of watching live NBA games possible.