Report: Cavs Sign Alfonzo McKinnie to 10-Day Contract | Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs Sign Alfonzo McKinnie to 10-Day Contract
- Updated: January 9, 2020
Less than a week after he was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Alfonzo McKinnie has been re-signed by the organization.
This time, he’ll be with the team on a 10-day contract.
#Cavs have signed Alfonzo McKinnie to 10-day contract.
— Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 9, 2020
It was an expected move by the Cavs due to the team’s lack of depth on the perimeter due to injuries.
The Cavs will be missing Kevin Porter Jr. for at least two weeks as the rookie will be re-evaluated in late January after suffering a left knee injury last Sunday.
Dante Exum is still sidelined after coming down with flu-like symptoms.
Rookie Dylan Windler has yet to recover completely after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation from a stress reaction in his left leg.
Reacquiring McKinnie will help the Cavs fill the void as the missing players continue to recover.
In the 23 games he has suited up so far in the season, McKinnie has averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game.
With more minutes available, he has the opportunity to increase his production and prove he is worth more than a 10-day contract.
