Cavs News: Dylan Windler Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury | Cavaliers Nation

The anticipated professional debut of Cleveland Cavaliers rookie guard Dylan Windler was once again delayed on Friday with news that he had suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a stress reaction in his left leg.

#Cavs rookie Dylan Windler had a setback and will miss at least two more weeks. He’s also going to get a second opinion. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 13, 2019

Windler suffered the injury prior to the start of the Cavaliers’ training camp, with the timeline for his return originally set for between four to six weeks. That time has come and gone, with Windler’s inability to shake off the injury pushing back the rookie’s first career NBA game.

The 23-year-old Windler was chosen by the Cavaliers with the 26th overall pick in June’s draft out of Belmont University. In the buildup to the start of training camp, he had caught the eye of the Cavaliers’ new head coach, John Beilein.

The delay of at least two weeks would push back his return to the court until at least the Dec. 27 game in Boston. That return date may end up being an optimistic one, in part because the Cavaliers are likely not eager to rush him back.

In the meantime, the Cavaliers will seek to build off their overtime win at San Antonio on Thursday night. They remain on the road for a Saturday night clash against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Comments

comments