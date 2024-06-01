NBA exec offers peek into what Cavs might be thinking during coaching search

Ever since the Cleveland Cavaliers parted ways with former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, a lot of stories have come out regarding their search for the next top man in Cleveland.

At the moment, it looks like they could meet around 10 candidates, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“In all, sources say the Cavs could meet with around 10 candidates throughout an extensive process that may take weeks before completion,” he wrote.

One NBA executive seemingly knows the reason behind the extensive search. The executive spoke with Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com on the matter.

“I talked to an NBA executive about why the Cavs would interview 10 candidates,” Pluto wrote. “He said some teams in a situation like are also looking for members of a new coaching staff. Or they want to get to know some younger candidates if they have to hire another coach in a few years. I believe the Cavs entered this search with only a few top candidates in mind, but are using this to gather future information.”

That approach makes a lot of sense and may inspire some confidence among fans as a sign that the organization is taking this coaching search very seriously. Right now, the Cavs seem to be a team hanging in the balance. If they can retain star guard Donovan Mitchell and continue to build a winning roster around him, they could end up being serious contenders in the Eastern Conference for quite some time.

However, if they lose Mitchell, they may end up closer to the bottom of the conference than the top of it. With that in mind, it seems likely that Mitchell will be involved in any coaching decisions if he does indeed intend on staying in Cleveland. Reports from last month indicate that there is a good chance that Mitchell will indeed remain in Cleveland.

If that ends up being the case, winning an NBA title will remain the top priority for the franchise. That may lead to the Cavs targeting an experienced head coach with ample playoff games to his name. The Cavs could also choose to go the other way and hire a young coach who brings a new approach and mentality to the position.

Whoever they end up bringing aboard, the decision will likely have an impact for many seasons to come. The pressure is on once again in Cleveland. While that may create some anxiety for members of the franchise and fans alike, it is surely more enjoyable than the few years the team spent as a bottom-dweller following the 2018 departure of former Cavs superstar LeBron James.