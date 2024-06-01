Cavs News

NBA exec offers peek into what Cavs might be thinking during coaching search

Jonathan Sherman
3 Min Read
Koby Altman Cavs
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the Cleveland Cavaliers parted ways with former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, a lot of stories have come out regarding their search for the next top man in Cleveland.

At the moment, it looks like they could meet around 10 candidates, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“In all, sources say the Cavs could meet with around 10 candidates throughout an extensive process that may take weeks before completion,” he wrote.

One NBA executive seemingly knows the reason behind the extensive search. The executive spoke with Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com on the matter.

“I talked to an NBA executive about why the Cavs would interview 10 candidates,” Pluto wrote. “He said some teams in a situation like are also looking for members of a new coaching staff. Or they want to get to know some younger candidates if they have to hire another coach in a few years. I believe the Cavs entered this search with only a few top candidates in mind, but are using this to gather future information.”

That approach makes a lot of sense and may inspire some confidence among fans as a sign that the organization is taking this coaching search very seriously. Right now, the Cavs seem to be a team hanging in the balance. If they can retain star guard Donovan Mitchell and continue to build a winning roster around him, they could end up being serious contenders in the Eastern Conference for quite some time.

However, if they lose Mitchell, they may end up closer to the bottom of the conference than the top of it. With that in mind, it seems likely that Mitchell will be involved in any coaching decisions if he does indeed intend on staying in Cleveland. Reports from last month indicate that there is a good chance that Mitchell will indeed remain in Cleveland.

If that ends up being the case, winning an NBA title will remain the top priority for the franchise. That may lead to the Cavs targeting an experienced head coach with ample playoff games to his name. The Cavs could also choose to go the other way and hire a young coach who brings a new approach and mentality to the position.

Whoever they end up bringing aboard, the decision will likely have an impact for many seasons to come. The pressure is on once again in Cleveland. While that may create some anxiety for members of the franchise and fans alike, it is surely more enjoyable than the few years the team spent as a bottom-dweller following the 2018 departure of former Cavs superstar LeBron James.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jonathan Sherman
Jonathan is a freelance writer, filmmaker, and passionate fan of the NBA. In the past Jonathan has covered politics, entertainment, travel, and more. He is a proud contributor of Cavaliers Nation.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Alec Burks New York Knicks
Former Cavs guard blames NBA politics for inconsistent role Alec Burks had on Knicks
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
NBA executive says Cavs are ‘weirdly optimistic’ about retaining Donovan Mitchell
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell and Austin Reaves
‘How much do the Cavaliers like Austin Reaves?’ Donovan Mitchell-to-Lakers trade buzz continues
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell claps back at report that he ‘grew frustrated’ with some teammates
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?