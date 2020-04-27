C.J. McCollum Says He Wishes He Could’ve Joined 1989 Cavs to Take Down Michael Jordan

In Sunday night’s episodes of “The Last Dance” documentary series, the Cleveland Cavaliers played a supporting role when they were featured as one of the many high-powered teams that Michael Jordan had to vanquish in pursuit of his first NBA title.

Unsurprisingly, a sizable portion of the Cavs’ role in the episode had to do with Jordan’s iconic game-winner over former Cavs guard Craig Ehlo.

In a recent episode of Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum’s podcast, the talented guard told listeners that he wishes he could have played for that year’s Cavs team so that he could’ve faced Jordan.

“I might go to the Cavs team that lost to the [Chicago] Bulls,” he said when answering a fan’s question about which historic team he’d want to play for. “Cavs team that lost to the Bulls with Craig Ehlo.”

Undoubtedly, a big reason why McCollum chose the Cavs is because he grew up watching them throughout his childhood. McCollum was born and raised in Canton, Ohio and rose to basketball stardom as a student at GlenOak High School.

In fact, McCollum was named the Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year in the 2008-09 season.

While he wasn’t able to play against Jordan, McCollum surely idolizes him.

The Blazers star spent much of his Sunday night tweeting about the documentary’s two most recent installments and expressing awe over Jordan’s greatness.