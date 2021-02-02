Report: Cavs hope Jarrett Allen will ‘unlock’ Darius Garland’s dormant offensive package

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired center Jarrett Allen in the four-team blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

While the Cavs certainly like Allen’s ability, they also feel that he could help unlock Darius Garland’s offense, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

“Allen said the next step is for him and Garland to build chemistry away from the court,” Fedor wrote. “It can be a symbiotic relationship, one of the most lethal pick-and-roll partnerships, similar to what Allen and former Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving once created in Brooklyn. That’s what the Cavs pictured when making the deal, believing Allen would help unlock part of Garland’s dormant offensive package.”

Garland struggled in his rookie season, but he has looked much improved this year.

So far this season, Garland is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. He averaged just 12.3 points and 3.9 assists per game last season.

Allen, who will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season, figures to fit in well with Garland and Collin Sexton in the Cavs’ young core.

Allen’s talent speaks for itself, but if he also helps Garland become a better player, then Cleveland will be extremely happy with the trade.